Panthers' Frank Vatrano: Paces offense with hat trick
Vatrano notched a hat trick in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks.
Vatrano's second career hat trick came in a span of 13:09 during the second period. His third goal came on the power play and stood as the game-winner. The 25-year-old stretched his point streak to five games (five tallies, four helpers). He's at 14 goals and 27 points in 49 contests overall, although he's managed just two power-play points this season.
