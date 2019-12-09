Panthers' Frank Vatrano: Pair of points in home win
Vatrano posted two points and blocked a pair of shots in Sunday's 5-1 win over San Jose.
Vatrano turned in his first multi-point game Sunday, moving him up to 13 points for the year, in 29 games. In his previous six contests, the 25-year-old had managed only a single assist, so maybe Vatrano's two-point outing is the start of something. The Panthers face Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Vatrano has scored three goals in nine career appearances against the Lightning, so there's reason to exercise cautious optimism in this matchup.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.