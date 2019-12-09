Vatrano posted two points and blocked a pair of shots in Sunday's 5-1 win over San Jose.

Vatrano turned in his first multi-point game Sunday, moving him up to 13 points for the year, in 29 games. In his previous six contests, the 25-year-old had managed only a single assist, so maybe Vatrano's two-point outing is the start of something. The Panthers face Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Vatrano has scored three goals in nine career appearances against the Lightning, so there's reason to exercise cautious optimism in this matchup.