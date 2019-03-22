Panthers' Frank Vatrano: Picks up assist
Vatrano picked up an assist on the empty-net goal during Thursday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.
That gives Vatrano 15 assists on the season -- although he is known more for his ability to score goals than to create them. He is one of only 16 players in the league to score at least 20 goals but fail to register 20 assists. Vatrano also collected four shots, six hits and a block in Thursday's victory.
