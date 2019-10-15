Vatrano collected an assist in a 6-3 win over the Devils on Monday.

Vatrano's first point of the season came off of assisting Brett Connolly's first goal as a Panther. That tally sparked a big comeback for the Cats, who were down 4-1 halfway through the second period. Vatrano put up a career-high 24 goals and 39 points last season, but went through the first five games of this season without a point.