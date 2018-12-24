Panthers' Frank Vatrano: Picks up two points in win
Vatrano scored a goal and tallied an assist in a 6-3 win over the Blackhawks on Sunday.
Vatrano scored an empty-net goal Sunday and with a power-play helper on top of the late marker, the 24-year-old now has 15 points in 34 games. Against Chicago, he logged 2:06 of power-play ice time, slightly above his season average of 2:02. He continues to pile up shots this season, registering three more against the Blackhawks while also dishing out a team-high four hits.
