Vatrano netted his 22nd goal of the year in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Vatrano has scored in consecutive games after just three assists in the prior 11 contests. The versatile forward had four shots and two blocked shots in Thursday's game. Vatrano is at 36 points and 107 hits in 69 appearances this season, as well as 178 shots, all of which are career highs as he has finally received a chance to play consistently.