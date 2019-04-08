Vatrano will suit up for the United States in the upcoming IIHF World Championships in Germany and France, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a fantastic year in 2018-19, producing 24 goals and 15 assists in 81 games, all of which were career highs. Vatrano also developed his game on the other side of the puck, racking up 208 shots, 139 hits and 74 blocks, which were also career highs. Depending on how the roster shakes out, Vatrano could be a key contributor for the Americans.