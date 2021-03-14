Vatrano registered a goal on three shots in a 4-2 win over Chicago on Saturday.

Vatrano drove to the front of the net and converted a centering feed from Owen Tippett, extending Florida's lead to 3-1. The goal, which held up as the game-winner, was Vatrano's 10th of the season and his sixth in the last nine games. If not for the abbreviated schedule, Vatrano would have a crack at besting the career-high 24 goals he scored in 2018-19.