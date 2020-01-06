Panthers' Frank Vatrano: Provides pair of points in win
Vatrano had a goal and an assist with a team-leading four shots and two PIM Sunday in a 4-1 win over Pittsburgh.
Vatrano opened the scoring with a brilliant individual effort, dashing up the right wing and one-handing the puck past Pittsburgh netminder Tristan Jarry. He also set up a Mike Hoffman third-period goal. Vatrano struggled through much of December, registering just two assists in the final 10 games of the month. He's rebounded nicely to start January, however, lighting the lamp in two of three games with three points in that time.
