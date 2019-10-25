Panthers' Frank Vatrano: Registers helper
Vatrano posted an assist and two shots in Thursday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Flames.
Vatrano combined with Denis Malgin and goal-scorer Mark Pysyk for a go-ahead goal in the third period from the third line. After starting cold, Vatrano's showing signs of life on offense with two goals and two helpers in his last five games. The 25-year-old has added 27 shots on goal in 10 games this year.
More News
-
Panthers' Frank Vatrano: Scores on shorthanded breakaway•
-
Panthers' Frank Vatrano: Picks up helper•
-
Panthers' Frank Vatrano: Still seeking first point of season•
-
Panthers' Frank Vatrano: Preparing for World Championship•
-
Panthers' Frank Vatrano: Scores again in breakout season•
-
Panthers' Frank Vatrano: Spoils shutout in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.