Vatrano posted an assist and two shots in Thursday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Flames.

Vatrano combined with Denis Malgin and goal-scorer Mark Pysyk for a go-ahead goal in the third period from the third line. After starting cold, Vatrano's showing signs of life on offense with two goals and two helpers in his last five games. The 25-year-old has added 27 shots on goal in 10 games this year.