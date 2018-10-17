Panthers' Frank Vatrano: Registers two goals
Vatrano scored a pair of goals on three shots and recorded four hits in a 6-5 shootout loss to the Flyers on Tuesday.
The 24-year-old opened the scoring and then helped keep the Panthers in the game, pulling Florida within a goal in the second period. The Panthers erased a three-goal deficit to record a point. Coming into Tuesday, Vatrano had no points and only four shots in two games. While he was great versus the Flyers, Vatrano will have to show more in order to reach fantasy relevancy.
