Vatrano picked up a goal in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Canucks.

Vatrano's 13th of the season made it a 1-1 game early in the third period before Vancouver scored four unanswered goals to run away with the win Sunday. The Panthers' forward has found the scoresheet in three straight and is up to 20 points through 43 games in 2018-19. With each point, Vatrano adds to what's already been the best season of his career statistically.