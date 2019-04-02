Vatrano scored the opening goal in Monday's 5-3 win over the Capitals.

He also collected three shots and two hits in the contest. After scoring 25 goals in his first 124 games across three seasons, Vatrano has 24 in 79 games this season. The 25-year-old has found a spot that works in the Panther lineup and converted a his offensive breakout into a three-year extension in late February.