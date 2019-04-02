Panthers' Frank Vatrano: Scores again in breakout season
Vatrano scored the opening goal in Monday's 5-3 win over the Capitals.
He also collected three shots and two hits in the contest. After scoring 25 goals in his first 124 games across three seasons, Vatrano has 24 in 79 games this season. The 25-year-old has found a spot that works in the Panther lineup and converted a his offensive breakout into a three-year extension in late February.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...