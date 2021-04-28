Vatrano scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Predators.

Vatrano's tally at 7:15 of the third period put the Panthers ahead 5-4 and stood as the game-winner in a chaotic comeback. He snapped a three-game mini-slump with the goal. The 27-year-old winger is up to 18 tallies, seven assists, 148 shots on net, 60 hits and a plus-7 rating in 51 outings this year.