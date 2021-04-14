Vatrano scored a power-play goal to win Tuesday's game against the Stars 3-2 in overtime.
Vatrano fired a one-timer set up by Gustav Forsling for the decisive tally 3:09 into the extra session. The 27-year-old Vatrano is up to five game-winning goals this season. He has 14 tallies and six assists in 43 contests overall.
