Vatrano scored a short-handed goal on seven shots in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Vatrano showed terrific speed on the goal, outracing an Avs defenseman up the right wing and beating Colorado goalie Phillip Grubauer for his first goal of the year. Vatrano was held without a point in his first five games of the season, but has reached the scoresheet in consecutive games now. The 25-year-old broke out with a 24-goal campaign last year after having scored 25 in his first 124 NHL games.