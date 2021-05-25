Vatrano scored an empty-net goal in Monday's 4-1 win over the Lightning in Game 5.

Vatrano has struggled to get involved on offense in the first-round series. He has two points, 11 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through five contests. The 27-year-old has added eight hits and two PIM, but he'll need to show a bit more of a scoring touch to warrant a look as a DFS option.