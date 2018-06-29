Panthers' Frank Vatrano: Secures one-year deal
Vatrano inked a one-year contract with Florida on Friday.
Vatrano racked up eight points in 16 games for the Panthers after coming over from Boston at the deadline. It was obviously enough to convince team brass to keep him around on what boils down to a "prove yourself" contract. If the center can top the 20-point threshold, over even push for 30, he should be able to lock up a more long-term deal in the future.
