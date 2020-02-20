Panthers' Frank Vatrano: Sends assist Wednesday
Vatrano recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.
Vatrano had the secondary helper on Vincent Trocheck's second-period tally, which would count as the game-winner. In his last seven games, Vatrano has a goal and three assists. The 25-year-old is up to 31 points, 137 shots, 83 hits and 24 PIM through 60 contests, but his offense is prone to being streaky when he plays mostly on the third line.
