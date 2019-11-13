Panthers' Frank Vatrano: Slaps in one-timer
Vatrano scored on the power play in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Bruins.
It was a great time for Vatrano to score his first power-play goal of the season, as the Panthers overcame a 4-0 deficit to win in the shootout. Vatrano now has nine points over the last 13 games.
More News
-
Panthers' Frank Vatrano: Takes advantage of mistakes•
-
Panthers' Frank Vatrano: Registers helper•
-
Panthers' Frank Vatrano: Scores on shorthanded breakaway•
-
Panthers' Frank Vatrano: Picks up helper•
-
Panthers' Frank Vatrano: Still seeking first point of season•
-
Panthers' Frank Vatrano: Preparing for World Championship•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.