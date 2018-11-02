Vatrano scored his fourth of the season to seal the deal as the Panthers beat the Jets 4-2 on Friday.

After being promoted to the second line Vatrano made the most of his opportunity by firing home a goal of a Jonathan Huberdeau drop-pass. With the Panthers looking to spark their offense Vatrano will likely stay on the second line to start the Panthers' next few games. He has four goals and 15 shots through ten games.