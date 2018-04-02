Vatrano (undisclosed) will return to the lineup Monday against Carolina, Matthew DeFranks of the Sun Sentinel reports.

The injury bugging Vatrano will only cost him one game, and he should return to the third forward line. Although Vatrano had a two-point night March 20 against Ottawa he's gone pointless in the last five games prior to his injury, and he'll look to jump start his offense against a Carolina team that have allowed the ninth most goals in 2017-18.