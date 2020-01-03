Vatrano scored the game-winning goal and had four shots and added six hits with two PIM in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

Vatrano ended his personal 10-game goal drought when he put the Panthers ahead 4-2 in the final minute of the second period. It was the eighth goal of the season for the 25-year-old, well off of his surprising 24-goal pace of 2018-19.