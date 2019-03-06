Vatrano collected an assist during Tuesday's 3-2 OT loss to the Penguins -- breaking a seven-game point drought.

The assist was Vatrano's first point since signing a three-year contract extension on Feb 23. During his point drought, the shoot-first winger found himself moved off the first line where he had flourished with Aleksander Barkov. Despite the drought, Vatrano is still having by far his best season in the NHL with 20 goals and 34 points through 65 games.