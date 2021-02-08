Vatrano recorded an assist, five shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Red Wings.

Vatrano has been lacking in the scoring department with just two points through the first nine games of the year. He's mostly worked in a bottom-six role, which can explain some of his early-season problems. Vatrano has added 28 shots on net and 13 hits, but he's scoring at just a 3.6 percent rate. He shot 9.9 percent with 16 goals and 34 points in 69 outings last season, so there's room for positive regression as the campaign continues.