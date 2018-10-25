Panthers' Frank Vatrano: Sparks comeback with power play goal
Vatrano opened the scoring for the Panthers during their 3-2 overtime victory over the Islanders
Vatrano notched his third goal and first point in four games with the man-advantage goal. The original shot bounced off Nick Bjugstad's hand before Vatrano sent a soft wrister top shelf. With the Panthers down 2-0 at the time, the goal sparked a comeback that saw Mike Hoffman score on the power play to win 3-2 in overtime.
