Panthers' Frank Vatrano: Spoils shutout in loss
Vatrano scored his team's only goal -- coming on a third-period power play -- in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to Montreal.
It was Vatrano's 23rd goal of the season, far and away the most he's ever produced in a single season (his previous career high was 10). Along with his 15 assists, Vatrano now has 38 points in 76 games.
