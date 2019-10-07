Panthers' Frank Vatrano: Still seeking first point of season
Vatrano has failed to register a point while posting a minus-2 rating through the Panthers' first two games of the campaign.
Dvorak, who set career highs in goals (24), assists (15) and shots on goal (208) in 81 games last year, is still skating in a middle-six role while manning a spot on Florida's second power-play unit, so he should be able to break the ice sooner rather than later. He'll look to do just that Tuesday in a home matchup with the Hurricanes.
