Panthers' Frank Vatrano: Struggles offensively to start season
Vatrano has been blanked on the scoresheet through two games and looks to be the odd man out for Saturday's game against the Canucks.
Maxim Mamin could take Vatrano's spot on the third line after head coach Bob Boughner noted his displeasure with the middle six. Vatrano only managed one shot during Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Blue Jackets and does not make an impact in his own zone. Vatrano skated as the extra forward during Friday's practice, pointing towards a spot in the press box for the hard-shooting winger this weekend.
