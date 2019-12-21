Panthers' Frank Vatrano: Tacks on assist
Vatrano tallied an assist in a 7-4 win over the Stars on Friday.
Despite being shifted up to the first line with Aleksander Barkov, Vatrano has continued his offensive struggles with only one goal in his last 16 games. He has been converting on 8.8% of his shots compared to the 12.2% shooting percentage he has had the last two seasons with the Panthers, so hopefully he will get his goal-scoring touch back soon.
