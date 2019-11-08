Vatrano scored his fourth goal of the season in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Capitals on Thursday.

Vatrano opened the scoring for the Panthers by taking advantage of mistakes by the Capitals' top pairing. After Keith Yandle flicked the puck out of the Panthers' defensive zone, Washington's Nick Jensen couldn't handle the puck and John Carlson caught an edge to send Vatrano in alone. Despite constant shuffles with his linemates due to injury, the Massachusetts native has four goals and seven points in his last 10 games.