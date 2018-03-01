Vatrano (lower body) was on the ice in a non-contact jersey Thursday, Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Vatrano seems to be making strides in his recovery, and he's now skated in multiple a.m. sessions. Presumably, his next major hurdle is proving that he can withstand contact. The 5-foot-9, 201-pound winger is notorious for his streaky play, but sometimes all a player needs is a change of scenery to get back on track, which is what Vatrano owners hope will be the case after he was dealt from Boston on Feb. 22.