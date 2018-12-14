Vatrano collected his third assist of the season during a 5-1 loss to the Wild on Thursday.

The shot-happy winger has only three assists on the season despite scoring eight goals already. Vatrano always looks to shoot first -- he averages over 2.3 shots per game -- but does collect the rare assist. Through 153 career games, the Massachusetts native has 33 goals and 17 assists.

