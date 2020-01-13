Vatrano scored a shorthanded goal and added an assist in Sunday's 8-4 win over the Maple Leafs.

Vatrano's goal ended up being the game-winner, scored at 2:25 of the second period. The 25-year-old has three goals, two assists and 19 hits in his last six games. He's up to 20 points this season, to go with 102 shots on goal and 67 hits through 45 outings.