Panthers' Frank Vatrano: Two points, eight shots in 12 minutes
Vatrano stuffed the statsheet with a goal, an assist, eight shots and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Senators.
Remarkably, Vatrano accomplished all this in a team-low 12:09 of ice time. The 24-year-old forward certainly has long-term upside, but he hasn't earned much run with his new club since being acquired in a trade with Boston. After skating 19:05 in his Panthers debut, Vatrano's failed to reach 15 minutes in any of his five subsequent appearances with the team. Despite the lack of opportunity, he's still managed to light the lamp in half of his six games for Florida.
