Panthers' Frank Vatrano: WIll debut with new club Saturday
Vatrano (lower body) has been medically cleared to make his Panthers debut Saturday evening against the Rangers, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Panthers coach Bob Boughner said Vatrano will slot in on the second line in his first game with the Cats. This is a prime arrangment for the 23-year-old, who figures to line up opposite Jonathan Huberdeau and with Vincent Trocheck patrolling down the middle; those two have 119 points between them, hence why we believe this is such an ideal spot for Frankie V -- even if he doesn't see power-play ice time right away.
