Vatrano will not be available for Saturday's game against the Bruins due to a minor injury, Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida reports.

Vatrano has seen a slight resurgence since joining the Panthers, recording four points -- three goals and an assist -- over 11 games played since he came over from Boston. He's missed a fair amount of time as well due to injury and will add another to the ledger Saturday, while Michael Haley and Maxim Mamin will draw in for him and Denis Malgin (undisclosed) versus the Bruins.