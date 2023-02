Smith left Monday's 4-3 overtime win over Anaheim in the second period after being hit in the face by a shot from teammate Radko Gudas, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Coach Paul Maurice said following the contest that X-rays came back negative and Smith won't need to enter concussion protocol. Despite the encouraging news, it's unclear at this time if Smith will be available for Friday's matchup with Buffalo. If he can't play, Chris Tierney could draw back into the lineup.