Smith (face) was placed on long-term injured reserve on Friday, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.

The Panthers are up against the cap with the return of Anthony Duclair (Achilles) to the lineup, as well as injuries to Aleksander Barkov (hand) and Sam Bennett (lower body), both of whom are unavailable Friday. Smith was hit in the face by a Radko Gudas shot in the second period Monday and had a procedure done this week, forcing him out of action until late March. The feisty forward has a goal and three assists with 47 PIM and 48 hits in 22 NHL games this season.