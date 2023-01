Smith was called up from AHL Charlotte on Tuesday.

Smith will most likely provide coverage as an emergency depth option rather than actually suiting up against the Coyotes on Tuesday. Still, the team obviously is impressed enough with the young winger to trade for him in mid-December despite having recorded just five points in 22 AHL games this year. If he does get into the lineup during this stint in the NHL, it will almost certainly be in a fourth-line role where he will see minimal minutes.