Detroit traded Smith to Florida in a three-team deal that sent Danny O'Regan to the Red Wings and Michael Del Zotto to Anaheim.

Smith was selected in the second round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft but never quite found his footing at the top level. He has 14 points and 138 PIM in 85 career NHL games with Detroit. The 24-year-old winger has five points in 19 AHL games this season and he'll now report to AHL Charlotte.