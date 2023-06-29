Sawchyn was selected 63rd overall by the Panthers in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

Sawchyn made his CHL debut this past season after deciding to leave the US NTDP and immediately became a point-per-game player (18G, 58P in 58GP) for a Seattle team which won the WHL Championship before being shutout by Quebec in the Memorial Cup final. Sawchyn can play any way you want. He was pushed down in the lineup at times -- and did an admirable job -- due to the Thunderbirds ridiculous offensive depth, but he's a clear candidate for a massive jump in production in 2023-24. Sawchyn was one of the best "under-the-radar" players available in the draft, with his lone weakness at this point being the fact he loses too many physical battles due to his slight frame. That will be rectified over time.