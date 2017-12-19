The Oilers traded Chase to the Panthers in exchange for future considerations Tuesday.

The 22-year-old pivot took a step back in his development this campaign, as the Oilers opted to assign him to the Wichita Thunder of the ECHL after he failed to impress while playing for their AHL affiliate during the past two campaigns. The 2013 seventh-round pick is a long shot to make any meaningful impact at the NHL level.

