Denisenko was promoted to the active roster Tuesday.
Denisenko was previously on the taxi squad, but this move could pave the way for him to see game action Tuesday against the Predators. Then again, the 20-year-old winger may just be on hand as emergency depth. Denisenko has appeared in two NHL games this season.
