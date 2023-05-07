Denisenko, Connor Bunnaman, Patrick Giles, Aleksi Heponiemi, Matt Kiersted, Santtu Kinnunen, Calle Sjalin, Mack Guzda and John Ludvig were brought up from AHL Charlotte on Sunday, per George Richards of Florida Hockey Now.

Denisenko appeared in 18 games with the Panthers during the regular season, chipping in three assists and 20 hits. None of the call-ups are expected to see playing time in the postseason for Florida.