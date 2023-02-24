Denisenko was recalled from AHL Charlotte on Friday.
Denisenko was sent down on Wednesday to open up a roster spot for the return of Anthony Duclair, who has been out all season after undergoing Achilles tendon surgery in July. Denisenko has three assists in 17 games with Florida this season and had nine goals and 12 assists in 37 games with AHL Charlotte before his recall.
