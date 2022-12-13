Denisenko was summoned from AHL Charlotte on Tuesday
The Panthers moved Radko Gudas (concussion) to injured reserve in a corresponding move. Denisenko has three goals and 11 points in 24 games with the Checkers this season. It's unclear at this time if he will play in Tuesday's game versus Columbus or if he will serve as an extra forward.
