Denisenko picked up a pair of assists to help Russia to a 3-1 win over Switzerland in the quarterfinals of the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship on Thursday.

It was big afternoon for Denisenko following a quiet (four points in four games) Round-Robin portion of the tournament. The 15th overall selection in the 2018 NHL Draft, Denisenko's KHL contract with Yaroslavl expires at the end of the season. The Russians will play the winner of Canada/Slovakia in the semifinals on January 4.