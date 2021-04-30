Denisenko produced an assist and two hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Denisenko assisted on an Anthony Duclair goal in the second period. The helper was the first point of Denisenko's NHL career. The young Russian has added six hits, a minus-3 rating and three shots on goal through four contests this season. A first-round pick from 2018, Denisenko is a player to keep an eye on in dynasty formats, although he's likely a year or two away from fantasy relevance in redraft leagues.