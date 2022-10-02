Denisenko was sent down to AHL Charlotte on Saturday, per CapFriendly.
Denisenko was among a handful of cuts from NHL camp Saturday. The 22-year-old winger has four assists in eight NHL games across two years, but the Panthers' deep offense makes it unlikely he'll see much time with the big club this year.
More News
-
Panthers' Grigori Denisenko: Drops to AHL affiliate•
-
Panthers' Grigori Denisenko: Called up Thursday•
-
Panthers' Grigori Denisenko: Helpers in consecutive outings•
-
Panthers' Grigori Denisenko: Earns first NHL assist•
-
Panthers' Grigori Denisenko: Added to roster•
-
Panthers' Grigori Denisenko: Joins taxi squad•